Kochadhaman Election Results 2025: RJD's Mujahid Alam Vs BSP'S Rajesh Baitha — Who Is Winning?

Kochadhaman is one of 243 constituencies in Bihar, which went into poll in the phase 2 of assembly election. As many as 8 contestants from various political parties are fighting to become the Member of Legislative Assembly from this seat in Bihar.

With the neck-to-neck battle between two major national parties, Congress (Mahagathbandhan) and BJP (NDA), it higlights the pulse of political battle in the national level.

According to the Election Commission of India, Phase 1 recorded a turnout of 64.66%. Phase 2 rose even higher, reaching 67.14% by 5 pm on Tuesday, November 11.