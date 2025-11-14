Kochadhaman Election Results 2025: RJD's Mujahid Alam Vs BSP'S Rajesh Baitha — Who Is Winning?
According to the Election Commission of India, Phase 1 recorded a turnout of 64.66%. Phase 2 rose even higher, reaching 67.14% by 5 pm on Tuesday, November 11.
Kochadhaman is one of 243 constituencies in Bihar, which went into poll in the phase 2 of assembly election. As many as 8 contestants from various political parties are fighting to become the Member of Legislative Assembly from this seat in Bihar.
With the neck-to-neck battle between two major national parties, Congress (Mahagathbandhan) and BJP (NDA), it higlights the pulse of political battle in the national level.
According to the Election Commission of India, Phase 1 recorded a turnout of 64.66%. Phase 2 rose even higher, reaching 67.14% by 5 pm on Tuesday, November 11.
ALSO READ
Bihar Elections 2025: Phase 2 Voting Ends; Turnout At 68.76%, Highest-Ever In State's History
In 2025 election, Bahujan Samaj Party's Rajesh Baitha and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Mujahid Alam among others are battling for the office of MLA in Kochadhaman.
Kochadhaman is a general Assembly constituency in Bihar’s Kishanganj district. It falls under the Kishanganj Lok Sabha seat and shares its border with the Indo-Bangladesh corridor through West Bengal. Created during the 2008 delimitation exercise, the constituency has since evolved into a Muslim-majority seat, as reported by India Today.