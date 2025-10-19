Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Responds To DK Shivakumar Jibe Over Bengaluru Roads: 'Our Agenda Is Clear'

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has responded to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar after the Congress leader argued that Mazumdar's criticism about Bengaluru's roads and infrastructure was motivated by a political agenda.

Mazumdar Show gave a rebuttal to DK Shivakumar's comments, stating both she and Mohandas Pai have been critical about Bengaluru's infrastructure even under previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) [JDS] regimes.

Shivakumar, who vowed to lead Bengaluru's reforms after Congress' return to power in the state, recently said, "They have some personal agenda with them. Why didn't they open their mouth during the BJP regime?"

Shivakumar's statement was a direct response to Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Mohandas Pai's critical comments about Bengaluru's roads and infrastructure.

His statement came during the Bengaluru Nadige walk, an initiative to connect with the citizens and hear their grievances.

Reacting to the statement on X, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw did admit to have an agenda, but of cleaner roads and restoring roads.

“Not true. Both TV Mohandas Pai and I have criticised the deteriorating infrastructure in our city to previous BJP and JDS Governments. Our agenda is clear — clean up and restore roads," Mazumdar Shaw posted on X.

The Biocon founder has been previously critical of Bengaluru's road and garbage problem, claiming that the poor infrastructure of the city is hindering investments. She further stated that Bengaluru can become one of the best cities in the world if authorities can fix the relevant problems.