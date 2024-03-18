Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Says She Bought Electoral Bonds In 'Personal' Capacity

Biocon Ltd.'s Executive Chairperson, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, has clarified that the pharma major did not purchase electoral bonds but was done under her personal capacity.

"(I) would like to clarify that Biocon did not make any political donations to JDS or any other party for elections. At a personal level, I purchased electoral bonds, which I donated to JDS and several parties," the chairperson said in a tweet on X.

The donations were nominal on the principle of funding election campaigns with white money, she said.

The Election Commission of India has released the data on electoral bonds on its website as received from the State Bank of India, complying with the stern order from the Supreme Court. As per the document, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, in her personal capacity, has purchased bonds worth Rs 6 crore.