Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Says She Bought Electoral Bonds In 'Personal' Capacity
The donations worth Rs 6 crore were nominal on the principle of funding election campaigns with white money, she said.
Biocon Ltd.'s Executive Chairperson, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, has clarified that the pharma major did not purchase electoral bonds but was done under her personal capacity.
"(I) would like to clarify that Biocon did not make any political donations to JDS or any other party for elections. At a personal level, I purchased electoral bonds, which I donated to JDS and several parties," the chairperson said in a tweet on X.
The donations were nominal on the principle of funding election campaigns with white money, she said.
The Election Commission of India has released the data on electoral bonds on its website as received from the State Bank of India, complying with the stern order from the Supreme Court. As per the document, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, in her personal capacity, has purchased bonds worth Rs 6 crore.
While a Twitter user pointed out that Mazumdar-Shaw donated Rs 5 crore, the chairperson was quick to point out that it was incorrect. "That’s incorrect. "Please do the math," she replied on X.
"I want to make it clear that what I do personally has no connection with my company," she replied to a user about the need for clarification.
The bonds were bought with white money, and apart from this, she has also donated to noble causes, Mazumdar-Shaw said.
