Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Flags Bengaluru’s Poor Infra, Seeks Action: 'We Can Be Among World's Best Cities If..'

Her remarks come just days after the Karnataka government formally constituted the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), a 75-member body tasked with coordinating infrastructure and civic management across the city’s newly carved zones.

Responding to Shaw’s post, Deputy CM Shivakumar acknowledged the challenges and pledged action. “Agree with you, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Bengaluru has always had the talent, the weather, and the spirit. What it lacked was political will. That’s exactly what we are fixing now,” he posted on X.

He further assured that “from garbage to roads, from debris to planning—every challenge is being addressed with purpose and urgency.” Shivakumar emphasized that the GBA offers a “unique opportunity to turn this vision into reality—and we will deliver.”