Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Flags Bengaluru’s Poor Infra, Seeks Action: 'We Can Be Among World's Best Cities If..'
Responding to Shaw’s post, Bengaluru Deputy CM Shivakumar acknowledged the challenges and pledged action.
Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw flagged Bengaluru's crumbling infrastructure, urging civic authorities and political leadership to act decisively. In a post on social media platform X, Shaw posted about the city's collective resilience but also wrote, “Namma Bengaluru has the best talent and the best weather but the worst infrastructure,” she wrote.
“If we fix garbage, debris and roads, we can be among the best cities in the world. GBA has a great opportunity to do this. Let’s use collective will to do this,” she added, tagging Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the BBMP
Namma Bengaluru has the best talent and the best weather but the worst infrastructure - if we fix garbage debris and roads, we can be among the best cities in the world. GBA has a great opportunity to do this. Letâs use collective will to do this @DKShivakumar @BBMPCOMM— Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) August 28, 2025
Her remarks come just days after the Karnataka government formally constituted the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), a 75-member body tasked with coordinating infrastructure and civic management across the city’s newly carved zones.
Responding to Shaw’s post, Deputy CM Shivakumar acknowledged the challenges and pledged action. “Agree with you, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Bengaluru has always had the talent, the weather, and the spirit. What it lacked was political will. That’s exactly what we are fixing now,” he posted on X.
He further assured that “from garbage to roads, from debris to planning—every challenge is being addressed with purpose and urgency.” Shivakumar emphasized that the GBA offers a “unique opportunity to turn this vision into reality—and we will deliver.”
Agree with you, @kiranshaw avare, Bengaluru has always had the talent, the weather, and the spirit. What it lacked was political will. Thatâs exactly what we are fixing now.— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 28, 2025
From garbage to roads, from debris to planning - every challenge is being addressed with purpose andâ¦ https://t.co/uWtxXjH0MF