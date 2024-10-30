Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla In Bengaluru On Three-Day Private Visit

Britain's King Charles paid a private visit to Bengaluru where he stayed at a sprawling integrative medical facility, sources said on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Queen Camilla.

The holistic health centre, where the couple stayed during their three-day trip, is well known for rejuvenative treatment, including yoga and meditation sessions and therapies, an official said.

"The couple who have stayed in the medical facility on a couple of occasions in the past took various wellness treatments, including Ayurveda and Naturopathy. Their morning routine included yoga sessions. They were on a special diet as part of the various wellness treatment they underwent here. They underwent rejuvenative treatment, which also included meditation and therapies," the official said.