Key Highlights From PM Modi's Speech Before New GST Rates Take Effect

On the eve of the implementation of GST 2.0 reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged Indians to take benefit of rate cuts on most consumer goods but prefer to buy and promote locally-made goods.

Modi wished the nation on Navratri and spoke on the lines of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Next-Generation GST reforms'. He said the first day of Navratri, falling on Sept. 22, will mark the beginning of 'GST Bachat Utsav' in India.

"From tomorrow, the festival of Navratri is starting. I extend my best wishes to you. From the first day of Navratri, the country is taking an important step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Tomorrow, on the first day of Navratri, Next-Generation GST reforms will come into effect with sunrise," PM Modi said.

He said the 'GST Bachat Utsav' will bring happiness to every family and will accelerate India's growth story. "Your savings will increase and you will be able to buy your favourite things. GST Bachat Utsav' will benefit all sections of the society," he told the nation.