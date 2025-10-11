Kerala Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Expected Today In Five Districts, Yellow Alert Issued

With the northeast monsoon poised to arrive in Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast periods of intense rain, thunder, and lightning in various parts of the state till Oct. 13.



The IMD has issued a yellow alert for five districts in Kerala. These districts are: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad. As per IMD, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rainfall is likely in these districts over the next 24 hours.



“Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over Kerala and Lakshadweep from 10th to 13th October 2025. Heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from 10th to 13th October 2025,” the IMD said.



The department expects the onset of the northeast monsoon in Kerala by Oct. 19, signalling the end of the southwest monsoon period in the region.