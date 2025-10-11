Kerala Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Expected Today In Five Districts, Yellow Alert Issued
IMD has predicted heavy rains over many places in Kerala and Lakshadweep.
With the northeast monsoon poised to arrive in Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast periods of intense rain, thunder, and lightning in various parts of the state till Oct. 13.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for five districts in Kerala. These districts are: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad. As per IMD, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rainfall is likely in these districts over the next 24 hours.
“Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over Kerala and Lakshadweep from 10th to 13th October 2025. Heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from 10th to 13th October 2025,” the IMD said.
The department expects the onset of the northeast monsoon in Kerala by Oct. 19, signalling the end of the southwest monsoon period in the region.
ALSO READ
Southwest Monsoon Has Withdrawn From Mumbai, Says IMD; How Does It Compare To Last 24 Years’ Data
Districts Where Yellow Alert Has Been Issued
The IMD predicts heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to occur at one or two places in the following districts:
Oct. 11: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad
Oct. 12: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad
Oct. 13: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki
A low-pressure system, the remnant of Cyclonic Storm “Shakhti,” persisted over the west-central Arabian Sea, and associated cyclonic circulations were observed in several regions. The situation has been marked by weak southwest monsoon activity in Kerala and above-normal temperatures in certain districts.
In South Peninsular India, IMD expects light to moderate rain/thunderstorms and isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala, and Mahe from Oct. 11-13.
Very heavy rainfall is likely over north Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe, and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on Oct. 11.
Strong surface winds (30-40 kmph) are forecast for Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Oct.11.
Thunderstorms with lightning are expected over South Peninsular India for the next 4-5 days.