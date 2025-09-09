Kerala Reports Fifth Death From Brain-Eating Amoeba In A Month: Know About Symptoms, Causes And Treatment
A rare but deadly outbreak of amoebic encephalitis has claimed several lives in Kerala this month. Recently, a 56-year-old woman in Kerala died of amoebic encephalitis, marking the fifth such death in the state in one month.
The woman, identified as Shobhana, a resident of Thiruvali near Wandoor in Malappuram district, was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) last week, according to a Hindu report. She died just two days after another patient, Ratheesh, 45, from Sulthan Bathery, succumbed to the same infection.
Earlier, the disease also claimed the lives of two people, including a three-month-old baby, in the last week of August, while a nine-year-old child from Thamarassery had passed away on August 14.
Currently, 11 people are undergoing treatment for amoebic encephalitis at Kozhikode MCH, The Hindu report added. According to health authorities, a total of 42 cases of this disease have been reported in Kerala so far this year.
What Is Amoebic Encephalitis?
Although extremely rare, the infection is deadly and it becomes difficult for infected individuals to survive. The disease is caused by a microscopic amoeba that attacks the brain. It is caused by the free-living amoeba Naegleria fowleri, often referred to as the "brain-eating amoeba." It lives in soil and stagnant freshwater beneath lakes, ponds and wells.
Causes Of Amoebic Encephalitis
The infection enters the body through the nose while swimming or bathing in warm freshwater. It typically affects individuals with weakened immunity and can enter the body through open wounds, cuts, or inhalation of contaminated dust.
Once the amoeba reaches the brain, it causes severe inflammation and damages nerve cells.
Symptoms of Amoebic Encephalitis
Symptoms typically appear within 5 to 10 days of infection. The symptoms include severe headache, fever, nausea and inability to look at bright light.
Treatment And Prevention
Early diagnosis is critical, as the infection progresses rapidly, and it often becomes fatal if treatment is delayed. Doctors use a combination of antifungal, anti-amoebic and supportive drugs. However, survival rates are very low in such infections.
Prevention involves avoiding swimming or bathing in warm, stagnant freshwater such as ponds, lakes and rivers, especially during summer. Use nose clips or keep your head above water when swimming.
Also, ensure that the water you drink is safe and properly treated, and clean any wounds or cuts promptly to prevent infection from soil or dust.