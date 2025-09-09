Kerala Reports Fifth Death From Brain-Eating Amoeba In A Month: Know About Symptoms, Causes And Treatment

A rare but deadly outbreak of amoebic encephalitis has claimed several lives in Kerala this month. Recently, a 56-year-old woman in Kerala died of amoebic encephalitis, marking the fifth such death in the state in one month.

The woman, identified as Shobhana, a resident of Thiruvali near Wandoor in Malappuram district, was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) last week, according to a Hindu report. She died just two days after another patient, Ratheesh, 45, from Sulthan Bathery, succumbed to the same infection.

Earlier, the disease also claimed the lives of two people, including a three-month-old baby, in the last week of August, while a nine-year-old child from Thamarassery had passed away on August 14.

Currently, 11 people are undergoing treatment for amoebic encephalitis at Kozhikode MCH, The Hindu report added. According to health authorities, a total of 42 cases of this disease have been reported in Kerala so far this year.