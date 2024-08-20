NDTV ProfitNationKerala IMD Issues Orange Alert for Two Districts, Yellow Alert for Seven, For Rains
Kerala IMD Issues Orange Alert for Two Districts, Yellow Alert for Seven, For Rains

The IMD forecasted thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, and Malappuram.

20 Aug 2024, 10:43 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image For Representational Purposes</p><p>Source: Envato</p></div>
Image For Representational Purposes

Source: Envato

As heavy rains continued in parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Ernakulam and Idukki districts on Tuesday.

A yellow alert was also declared for seven additional districts.

An orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

The Indian Meterological Department forecasted thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, and Malappuram.

It also sounded an orange alert in six districts of the state and a yellow alert in the remaining districts for Wednesday.

(With Inputs From PTI.)

