Kerala Govt Seeks Military Help For Rescue Operations In Landslide-Hit Wayanad

The Kerala government sought the assistance of the defence forces for rescue operations in the wake of the devastating landslides in Wayanad district on Tuesday.

A defence public relations officer said that a team of 43 personnel, led by the second-in-command from the 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) Madras, has been mobilised to aid in the ongoing rescue efforts.

The team, comprising a medical officer, two junior commissioned officers, and 40 soldiers, is equipped to provide critical assistance in the affected area.

Separately, a defence statement said based on a requisition received from the Kerala government on Tuesday morning 'for rescue of approximately 250 persons likely to be stranded in a major landslide in Meppadi Panchayat' in Vythiri Taluk, two rescue columns of Indian Army with a strength of approximately 200 soldiers from the Defence Security Corps Centre, Kannur, along with a medical team from Military Hospital Kannur and troops from Territorial Army from Kozhikode has been deployed.