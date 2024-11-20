Kerala Driver Fined Rs 2.5 Lakh For Blocking Ambulance, Licence Revoked

In a significant move by the Kerala Police, a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz driver was fined Rs 2.5 lakh for obstructing an ambulance in Thrissur district. His licence was also revoked as he allegedly did not give way to an emergency vehicle.

The incident reportedly happened on Nov. 7 in Chalakudy of Thrissur. The ambulance was travelling from Ponnani to Thrissur Medical College.

The driver has been accused under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act for multiple violations. The whopping fine was imposed for obstruction of an emergency service and not carrying a valid pollution under control certificate (PUCC), among other violations.

The action of the Kerala Police has yet again stirred a debate about exorbitant fines on drivers for violations of traffic rules.