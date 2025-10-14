Kerala Aims For Universal Healthcare By 2031: Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said the state aims to ensure healthcare for all by 2031.

Presenting the policy document 'Kerala’s Health Sector Vision 2031' at the Vision 2031–Health Seminar, George said speciality medical services would be decentralised and infrastructural facilities further strengthened.

“Trauma care and emergency response systems will be made more robust, and equality in access to health services will be ensured,” the minister said.