Kavach Train Protection System To Go Live On Mumbai-Delhi-Kolkata Route By March 2025

"The LiDAR (remote sensing) survey of about 8,000 stations is going to be completed by January next year. We will be utilising the optical fiber cable laid along the track by the Railtel for communication purposes. Besides, the communication towers along the track and RFID tags on the track will be installed on a mission mode in another two and a half years," the minister said, adding that the station Kavach is the most complex and complicated process.