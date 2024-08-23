Kathy Giles-Diaz Takes Charge As US Consul General In Kolkata

Kathy Giles-Diaz has officially assumed the role of US consul general in Kolkata, taking over from Melinda Pavek, the US Consulate said here on Friday.

In her capacity as consul general, Giles-Diaz will oversee US diplomatic efforts and foster US-India relations across the Kolkata consular district, which covers West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, and the seven northeastern states of India, it said.

"I am deeply honoured to represent the United States in east and northeast India. I look forward to meeting people and communities across the 11 states of the Kolkata Consular District and building upon the strong foundation of the US-India partnership," Giles-Diaz said.

Before taking on the role as the consul general in Kolkata, she served as the public affairs advisor at the US Mission to NATO in Brussels, Belgium.

Her distinguished career includes positions such as the director of the state department's international media office and public affairs officer at the US Embassy in Riga, Latvia, it said, adding that she has also undertaken assignments in Tokyo, San Salvador, and Washington DC.

Prior to joining the state department, Giles-Diaz worked as a television news producer, where she covered significant beats such as the White House and the state department, the statement said.

She also managed an international student exchange programme.

Giles-Diaz holds a Bachelor's Degree in biology and Japanese studies from Wellesley College and a master's degree in public administration and environmental science from Indiana University, the release stated.