Kashmir Receives Season's First Snowfall, Valley Into Winter Wonderland: Watch Video
In Gulmarg’s Kongdoori meadow, North Kashmir, visitors revelled in the season’s unexpected first snow, which had blanketed the area over the past day.
The season’s first snowfall arrived in the Kashmir Valley, including popular visitor spots, on Monday, Oct. 6, bringing smiles to holidaymakers.
In Gulmarg’s Kongdoori meadow, North Kashmir, visitors revelled in the season’s unexpected first snow, which had blanketed the area over the past day. The sudden change in weather saw families and friends laughing and playing amid the fresh white cover.
Fresh snowfall also blanketed the mountain ranges encircling Sonamarg, a popular tourist spot in the heart of Kashmir.
VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: The higher reaches of Kupwara district witnessed the seasonâs first snowfall today after continuous rain since yesterday. Areas including Sadhna Top, Z-Gali, Pharkiyan Top, and Jumagund received fresh snowfall, marking the beginning of winter in theâ¦ pic.twitter.com/ZFmhhBon3y— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2025
Here is a video showing the snowfall in Pahalgam:
Pahalgam #received season's first snowfall âï¸ pic.twitter.com/sWcyxOan70— @Kashmir Weather (@KashmirWeather2) October 7, 2025
Tourists have also turned up at Gulmarg in large numbers to enjoy the winter season.
#WATCH | J&K: Fresh snowfall in Gulmarg turns it into a white wonderland, bringing in a large number of tourists to enjoy the scenic beauty. pic.twitter.com/T9TgskVy4w— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025
The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for both the Jammu division and the Kashmir division for Oct. 7. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds travelling at 30 km/h to 40 km/h are expected across the region.
According to reports, Sadhna Top was covered with nearly one and a half feet of snow, while Peer Ki Gali saw about one foot of snowfall. As per a report in Greater Kashmir, Sinthan Top recorded about 14 to 18 inches, and Zojila Pass had around half a foot of snowfall.
Popular hill spots such as Sonamarg and Pahalgam also witnessed a light snowfall, receiving 2–3 inches and 1–2 inches respectively, as per Greater Kashmir.
The report quoted officials and said that Zojila Pass experienced the season’s lowest temperature so far, plunging to -8.0°C. Gulmarg, the well-known ski destination, dipped to -0.4°C early this morning, marking the Valley’s first sub-zero reading this October. Meanwhile, Pahalgam saw a slightly milder minimum of 0.6°C.
Independent meteorologist Faizan Arif Keng noted that Jammu and Kashmir is likely to see predominantly dry conditions today.
“A few places may continue to receive showers till afternoon, mainly in Kishtwar, Doda, some parts of Anantnag, Ramban, Udhampur, and Kathua districts. Thereafter, dry weather will prevail,” he told Greater Kashmir.
The traffic authorities and local officials have urged travellers to verify road conditions before setting out for high-altitude passes, warning that snow build-up has left many sections hazardous.