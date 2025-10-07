Kashmir Receives Season's First Snowfall, Valley Into Winter Wonderland: Watch Video

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for both the Jammu division and the Kashmir division for Oct. 7. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds travelling at 30 km/h to 40 km/h are expected across the region.

According to reports, Sadhna Top was covered with nearly one and a half feet of snow, while Peer Ki Gali saw about one foot of snowfall. As per a report in Greater Kashmir, Sinthan Top recorded about 14 to 18 inches, and Zojila Pass had around half a foot of snowfall.

Popular hill spots such as Sonamarg and Pahalgam also witnessed a light snowfall, receiving 2–3 inches and 1–2 inches respectively, as per Greater Kashmir.

The report quoted officials and said that Zojila Pass experienced the season’s lowest temperature so far, plunging to -8.0°C. Gulmarg, the well-known ski destination, dipped to -0.4°C early this morning, marking the Valley’s first sub-zero reading this October. Meanwhile, Pahalgam saw a slightly milder minimum of 0.6°C.

Independent meteorologist Faizan Arif Keng noted that Jammu and Kashmir is likely to see predominantly dry conditions today.

“A few places may continue to receive showers till afternoon, mainly in Kishtwar, Doda, some parts of Anantnag, Ramban, Udhampur, and Kathua districts. Thereafter, dry weather will prevail,” he told Greater Kashmir.

The traffic authorities and local officials have urged travellers to verify road conditions before setting out for high-altitude passes, warning that snow build-up has left many sections hazardous.