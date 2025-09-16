Kashmir Marathon 2025: Dates, How To Register, Fees, Prize Money And Other Key Details
Kashmir Marathon 2025 Prize Money: The winners in the full and the half marathon will get Rs 25 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, respectively.
Preparations are in full swing in Jammu and Kashmir as the Union Territory gears up for the Kashmir Marathon on Nov. 2. At a high-level review meeting last week, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directed officials to take all necessary measures for smooth arrangement and adequate facilities for all participants during the Marathon.
Participants can take part in either the full marathon or the half-marathon. Several cash prizes are available across age categories.
The official X handle for the event posted, "After the resounding success of Season 1, J&K Tourism is back with the 2nd Edition of the Kashmir Marathon on 2nd Nov 2025! Get a chance to win exciting prize money up to Rs 25 lakh."
Here are the key details about the event.
Kashmir Marathon 2025: Date
The Kashmir Marathon is scheduled for Nov. 2.
Kashmir Marathon 2025: Routes And Landmarks
According to the official website, the marathon will stretch past the Dal Lake and the Zabarwan mountains, while also passing through landmarks such as the Shankaracharya Temple, Pari Mahal and the Dargah Shrine.
Participants will further pass the historic Mughal Gardens and the dramatic seasonal colours of Chinar trees.
Kashmir Marathon 2025: How To Register
Visit the official website of the Kashmir Marathon.
Click on “Register Now”.
Select your role: Runner or Volunteer
Enter your mobile number and verify with the OTP.
Enter the required information in all mandatory fields.
Click “Register”.
If you are a Runner, complete the payment of the registration fee
The website also offers a demo video illustrating the steps for registration.
Kashmir Marathon 2025: Fees
Participants can register either for the full marathon or the half-marathon. The registration fee for the full marathon is Rs 2,200, while for the half-marathon the amount is Rs 1,800.
Kashmir Marathon 2025: Prize Money
In the overall category, the total prize money for men and women in the full marathon is as follows:
1st Place: Rs 25,00,000
2nd Place: Rs 20,00,000
3rd Place: Rs 18,00,000
In the half-marathon, the prize money distribution for men and women will be done as follows:
1st Place: Rs 15,00,000
2nd Place: Rs 12,00,000
3rd Place: Rs 9,00,000
Apart from these, prizes will also be offered to the winners across various age groups.