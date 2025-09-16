Kashmir Marathon 2025: Dates, How To Register, Fees, Prize Money And Other Key Details

Preparations are in full swing in Jammu and Kashmir as the Union Territory gears up for the Kashmir Marathon on Nov. 2. At a high-level review meeting last week, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directed officials to take all necessary measures for smooth arrangement and adequate facilities for all participants during the Marathon.

Participants can take part in either the full marathon or the half-marathon. Several cash prizes are available across age categories.

The official X handle for the event posted, "After the resounding success of Season 1, J&K Tourism is back with the 2nd Edition of the Kashmir Marathon on 2nd Nov 2025! Get a chance to win exciting prize money up to Rs 25 lakh."