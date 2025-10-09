Karwa Chauth 2025 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On October 10?

With October being a month packed with festivals, there are multiple public holidays this month. This means schools, colleges, government offices and banks are likely to remain closed on several days this month.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s calendar, which lists 21 bank holidays in total, banks have considerably few working days this month. These include national and regional holidays.

Festivals like Diwali, Karwa Chauth, Chhath Puja are among the key holidays. Some holidays are observed across India, while others will vary by state.

Typically, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. But this month, even the first and third Saturdays are scheduled as holidays in some places due to local festivals. All Sundays are also non-working days for banks across India, according to the RBI.

Due to several holidays, in-person banking services are likely to be impacted and could lead to delays in some transactions. Customers are advised to complete urgent bank work in advance and check with their local branches before planning a visit.

Digital banking services will, however, continue to operate normally during holidays. These include ATMs, online banking, and UPI transactions, among other things.