Karwa Chauth 2025 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On October 10?
Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 10. A major Hindu festival, it is observed by married women, mainly in north Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh.
With October being a month packed with festivals, there are multiple public holidays this month. This means schools, colleges, government offices and banks are likely to remain closed on several days this month.
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s calendar, which lists 21 bank holidays in total, banks have considerably few working days this month. These include national and regional holidays.
Festivals like Diwali, Karwa Chauth, Chhath Puja are among the key holidays. Some holidays are observed across India, while others will vary by state.
Typically, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. But this month, even the first and third Saturdays are scheduled as holidays in some places due to local festivals. All Sundays are also non-working days for banks across India, according to the RBI.
Due to several holidays, in-person banking services are likely to be impacted and could lead to delays in some transactions. Customers are advised to complete urgent bank work in advance and check with their local branches before planning a visit.
Digital banking services will, however, continue to operate normally during holidays. These include ATMs, online banking, and UPI transactions, among other things.
Are Banks Closed On Karwa Chauth 2025?
Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 10. A major Hindu festival, it is observed by married women, mainly in north Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh. On this day, they fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands.
The RBI holiday calendar lists Karwa Chauth as a bank holiday, but only in select regions. As of now, banks in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on Oct. 10 for the festival. Other states may declare a holiday depending on local observance.
ALSO READ
Karwa Chauth 2025 Date: Is Karwa Chauth On October 9 Or 10? Check Muhurat, Puja Rituals And Significance
Bank Holidays In October
Oct. 1: Maha Navami / Dussehra / Ayudhapooja / Vijayadasami / Durga Puja (Dasain) (holiday in Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, among others.
Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dasara / Vijaya Dashami / Dussehra / Durga Puja (Dasain) / Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva (across India)
Oct. 3: Durga Puja (Dasain) (holiday in Sikkim)
Oct. 4: Durga Puja (Dasain) (holiday in Sikkim)
Oct. 6: Lakshmi Puja (holiday in West Bengal and Tripura)
Oct. 7: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti / Kumar Purnima (holiday in Karnataka, Odisha, Chandigarh, among others)
Oct. 10: Karwa Chauth (Himachal Pradesh)
Oct. 18: Kati Bihu (Assam)
Oct. 20: Diwali (Deepavali) / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja (Everywhere except Odisha, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Manipur, Bihar)
Oct. 21: Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) / Deepawali / Govardhan Pooja (holiday in Maharashtra, MP, Odisha, Sikkim, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir)
Oct. 22: Diwali (Bali Pratipada) / Vikram Samvat New Year / Govardhan Pooja / Balipadyami / Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) (holiday in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Sikkim, Rajasthan, UP, Bihar)
Oct. 23: Bhai Bij / Bhaidooj / Chitragupt Jayanti / Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) / Bhratridwitiya / Ningol Chakkouba (holiday in Gujarat, UP, Manipur, Sikkim, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh)
Oct. 27: Chhath Puja (evening puja) (holiday in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand)
Oct. 28: Chhath Puja (morning puja) (holiday in Bihar and Jharkhand)
Oct. 31: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary (holiday in Gujarat)
Oct. 11 and 25: Second and fourth Saturdays
Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26: Sundays.