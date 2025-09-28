Karur Stampede Victim Moves High Court Against Permit For TVK Rallies

In his petition, Senthilkannan sought to implead himself as a party to the petition filed by TVK, which sought a direction to the Director General of Police (DGP) to forthwith instruct all subordinate police officials throughout the State to consider and grant necessary permissions to it for conducting political campaigns led by Vijay across Tamil Nadu between September 20 and December 20, 2025 on the basis of the petitioner's representation dated September 9, 2025.