Karur Stampede: Enquiry Commission To Launch Probe On Sunday, Says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said the Commission led by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan would arrive in Karur later in the day to probe the stampede incident.

He said Chief Minister M K Stalin would take appropriate action based on the report submitted by the panel.

Udhayanidhi, who cut short his overseas trip, paid homage to the deceased and visited the injured at a hospital here.

He was accompanied by Cabinet colleagues, including Health Minister Ma Subramanian.