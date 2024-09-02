Karnataka's Rs 23,251 Crore Yettinahole Water Project Nears First Phase Completion

An ambitious, Rs 23,251.66 crore drinking water project in Karnataka is set for a major milestone this week with the completion of its first phase.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said the stage one works of "Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project" will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sept. 6.

It is planned to complete the entire project on priority by March 31, 2027, he said.

The project envisages lifting of 24.01 Thousand Million Cubic Feet of water available during monsoon from Yettinahole, Kadumane Hole, Keri Hole and Hongada halla coming under western ghats in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district to mitigate the acute drinking water problem in drought-prone areas, especially in Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts, and other needy areas of Hassan, Ckikkamagaluru, Tumkur, Ramanagar and Bangalore Rural districts.

This is being done by utilising 14.056 TMC of water and filling of 527 tanks to their 50% capacity utilising 9.953 TMC of water to recharge ground water table which will benefit the population of about 75.59 lakh (projected population for 2023-24) of 6,657 villages and 38 towns in 29 taluks.

The implementation of the project amounting to Rs 23,251.66 crore has reached a decisive stage with the inauguration of stage one works of this project on Friday, Shivakumar, who is also the water resources Minister, said.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said this project was long awaited and many people have cooperated for its implementation, including farmers by giving their land.

"There was some criticism of the project. After I took the responsibility of the department, at every stage I reviewed the project. Many even tried to create obstructions to the project. Earlier governments also have made efforts towards the implementation of the project. I fixed the time bound programme, there were some black mail attempts, but I found solutions," he said.

He added that there has been cooperation from concerned departments and district administrations.