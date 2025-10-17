Karnataka's Diwali Job Bonanza: CM Siddaramaiah Launches Mega Job Fair in Mysuru with 45,000 Vacancies

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated a massive division-level job fair in Mysuru today, offering a Diwali job bonanza with approximately 45,000 employment vacancies across diverse sectors to over 24,000 registered candidates.

The mega recruitment drive, held at the Maharaja College Grounds, is a major initiative by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood aimed at sparking an employment revolution across the state.

The Chief Minister himself highlighted the event's importance on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), urging job seekers of all qualifications to participate.

He noted that over 200 reputed companies would be taking part in the fair, providing opportunities for attendees to turn their dream jobs into a reality. The event is an effort to bridge the skill gap between job seekers and employers by offering on-the-spot interviews and career guidance.