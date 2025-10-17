Karnataka's Diwali Job Bonanza: CM Siddaramaiah Launches Mega Job Fair in Mysuru with 45,000 Vacancies
The Chief Minister himself highlighted the event's importance on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), urging job seekers of all qualifications to participate.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated a massive division-level job fair in Mysuru today, offering a Diwali job bonanza with approximately 45,000 employment vacancies across diverse sectors to over 24,000 registered candidates.
The mega recruitment drive, held at the Maharaja College Grounds, is a major initiative by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood aimed at sparking an employment revolution across the state.
He noted that over 200 reputed companies would be taking part in the fair, providing opportunities for attendees to turn their dream jobs into a reality. The event is an effort to bridge the skill gap between job seekers and employers by offering on-the-spot interviews and career guidance.
à²®à³à²¸à³à²°à²¿à²¨ à²®à²¹à²¾à²°à²¾à² à²à²¾à²²à³à²à³ à²®à³à²¦à²¾à²¨à²¦à²²à³à²²à²¿ à²à²à²¦à³ à²à²¦à³à²¯à³à² à²®à³à²³ à²¨à²¡à³à²¯à³à²¤à³à²¤à²¿à²¦à³. à²¸à³à²®à²¾à²°à³ 200à²à³à²à³ à²¹à³à²à³à²à³ à²ªà³à²°à²¤à²¿à²·à³à² à²¿à²¤ à²à²à²ªà²¨à²¿à²à²³à³ à²à²¾à²à²¿à²¯à²¾à²à²²à²¿à²¦à³.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 17, 2025
à²à²¦à³à²¯à³à² à² à²°à²¸à³à²¤à³à²¤à²¿à²°à³à²µà²µà²°à³ à²¬à²¨à³à²¨à²¿, à²ªà²¾à²²à³à²à³à²³à³à²³à²¿. à² à² à²µà²à²¾à²¶à²µà²¨à³à²¨à³ à²¸à²¦à³à²ªà²¯à³à²à²ªà²¡à²¿à²¸à²¿à²à³à²³à³à²³à²¿.#JobFair2025 #à²à²¦à³à²¯à³à²à²®à³à²³ pic.twitter.com/BelEsyPvD0
A total of 221 companies across key sectors, including IT, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, and Education, have registered to participate in the job fair, which runs from 9 am to 5 pm.
Salary packages are projected to vary based on roles and experience, starting from an estimated Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month for freshers and ranging up to Rs 50,000 for experienced candidates. Many participating firms are expected to extend on-the-spot offers, while others will follow a multi-stage selection process.
The state government’s efforts extend beyond immediate placements. Officials have confirmed that data will be collected from candidates who do not secure jobs at the fair, and they will subsequently be offered targeted skill development training to enhance their future employability.
Further, candidates registered under the state's Yuva Nidhi Scheme are being given priority during the recruitment process, aligning the employment drive with broader welfare and skill enhancement programs. The successful turnout, with 24,000 prior registrations, shows the high demand for such large-scale recruitment opportunities as well.