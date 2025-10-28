Karnataka State Eligibility Test 2025: Steps To Download KSET 2025 Hall Ticket
The KSET 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on Nov. 2, 2025. The test will be conducted in an offline, OMR-based format.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the hall tickets for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025. Candidates registered to appear for the exam, which will be conducted across 33 different subjects, can now download their admit cards from the official KEA website at at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The KSET 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on Nov. 2, 2025. The test will be conducted in an offline, OMR-based format. Both Paper I and Paper II will be held in a single session from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
This eligibility test is a mandatory requirement for candidates aspiring to be appointed as Assistant Professors in universities and colleges across Karnataka.
How To Download Your KSET 2025 Hall Ticket
Candidates must download their admit cards online as no physical copies will be sent by post. Follow these steps to access your hall ticket:
Visit the official KEA portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
On the homepage, locate and click on the link for "KSET-2025 Admission Ticket Download."
You will be directed to a login page. Enter your Application Number and Candidate Name as per your application form.
After submitting the details, your KSET 2025 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
Carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card, including your name, photograph, signature, exam center, and subject.
Download the hall ticket and take at least two clear printouts for your records and for the exam day.
Important Exam Day Instructions
Candidates are advised to read all instructions on the admit card carefully. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the KSET 2025 hall ticket to the examination center.
Alongside the admit card, candidates must also bring a valid original photo identification proof. Accepted forms of ID include an Aadhaar card, PAN card, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving License. Candidates without both the hall ticket and a valid photo ID will not be permitted to enter the exam h