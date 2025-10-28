Karnataka State Eligibility Test 2025: Steps To Download KSET 2025 Hall Ticket

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the hall tickets for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025. Candidates registered to appear for the exam, which will be conducted across 33 different subjects, can now download their admit cards from the official KEA website at at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The KSET 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on Nov. 2, 2025. The test will be conducted in an offline, OMR-based format. Both Paper I and Paper II will be held in a single session from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This eligibility test is a mandatory requirement for candidates aspiring to be appointed as Assistant Professors in universities and colleges across Karnataka.