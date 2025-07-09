Karnataka Seeks Rs 11,123 Crore For Six Key Irrigation Projects

Regarding the Upper Bhadra river project, he said, “We have asked for funds for this project too. We have submitted the revised cost estimates as asked by the Centre, and they have said the funds would be released. There is no guarantee until the funds hit the state government’s account.”

Upper Bhadra Project is a major lift irrigation Scheme under implementation in the central region of Karnataka State. It envisages lifting up to 17.40 TMC of water in the first stage from Tunga to Bhadra and lifting 29.90 TMC of water in the second stage from Bhadra to the tunnel near Ajjampura, in the Tungabhadra sub-basin of Krishna basin.