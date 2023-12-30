Karnataka Logs 201 Fresh Covid-19 Cases And 1 New Death

Amid a spike in cases and detection of JN.1 infections in the state, the Karnataka government's cabinet sub-committee on Covid has advised people to wear masks, not send children with symptoms to schools, adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour such as social distancing, isolating for seven days if infected and granting leave to infected employees.

It has also decided to administer 'precautionary vaccine' for the aged and those with comorbidities and to get 30,000 doses of Corbevax vaccine from the Centre for this purpose.