Karnataka Introduces Menstrual Leave Policy: 12 Paid Days For Women Employees — How It Works
Women working in shops, commercial establishments, IT companies, and IT-enabled services (ITES) firms are covered under the policy.
Karnataka has announced menstrual leave for working women, under which women aged 18 to 52 years will now get one day of paid leave each month. The new policy will allow working women to get a paid holiday to rest during menstruation.
The policy applies to permanent, contractual and outsourced employees. The order was issued by the government on Nov. 12, directing employers to provide 12 paid leaves per year, according to Deccan Herald. The leave is applicable in workplaces governed by various labour laws, including the Factories Act.
The policy was approved by the state cabinet about a month ago. Women working in shops, commercial establishments, IT, and IT-enabled services (ITES) firms are covered under the policy.
The move aims to support women’s health and well-being at work. This makes Karnataka one of the few states in the country to introduce menstrual leave for all working women.
ALSO READ
L&T Announces Paid Menstrual Leave: Here Are Other Companies In India Offering Period Leave
Who Can Avail The Leave?
All women who are aged 18 to 52 years and work under establishments governed by a legal framework will be able to avail menstrual leaves.
These laws include the Factories Act, 1948, the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961, the Plantation Workers Act, 1951, the Beedi Cigar Workers (condition of employment) Act, 1966 and the Motor Vehicle Workers Act, 1961.
The policy was drafted by an 18-member committee, led by Dr. Sapna S of Christ (Deemed-to-be University), Bengaluru. Initially, the panel recommended six menstrual leaves per year. The labour department later increased it to 12 before sending the final proposal to the government for approval, Hindustan Times reported.
Conditions For Leave Utilisation
According to the government order, women employees must use their menstrual leave within the same month. The leave cannot be carried forward to the next month.
The order also states that employees are not required to submit a medical certificate when taking leave. This eliminates the need for any additional formalities while availing the leave.
While the policy applies to both government and private establishments, Odisha and Bihar have similar policies only for government employees, according to The Hindu.