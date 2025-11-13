Karnataka Introduces Menstrual Leave Policy: 12 Paid Days For Women Employees — How It Works

Karnataka has announced menstrual leave for working women, under which women aged 18 to 52 years will now get one day of paid leave each month. The new policy will allow working women to get a paid holiday to rest during menstruation.

The policy applies to permanent, contractual and outsourced employees. The order was issued by the government on Nov. 12, directing employers to provide 12 paid leaves per year, according to Deccan Herald. The leave is applicable in workplaces governed by various labour laws, including the Factories Act.

The policy was approved by the state cabinet about a month ago. Women working in shops, commercial establishments, IT, and IT-enabled services (ITES) firms are covered under the policy.

The move aims to support women’s health and well-being at work. This makes Karnataka one of the few states in the country to introduce menstrual leave for all working women.