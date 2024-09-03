Karnataka Declares Dengue An Epidemic Amid Spike In Cases

The Karnataka government has declared dengue an epidemic disease amid a spike in cases. The state has also introduced penalties of up to Rs 1,000 for those violating the new regulations.

This decision was made under the powers granted by Section 3 of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, the state notified on Tuesday.

The state currently has 1,358 active dengue cases, with 245 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to an official report. Among the new cases, five are infants, and 100 are children aged between one and 18 years. 140 cases involve adults above the age of 18. As of Thursday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike zone alone has reported 11,219 cases, with 32 people hospitalised.

Dengue fever, including its severe forms, has been officially recognised as an epidemic in Karnataka, according to the notification. Property owners, occupiers, builders, and others responsible for any land, building, or public spaces, such as water tanks, parks, and playgrounds, are required to take necessary actions to prevent mosquito breeding.

According to the data shared by the health department, total positive dengue cases reported in the state since January till July were 7,362. Till July, the disease had claimed seven lives in the state.