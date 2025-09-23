Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Writes To Azim Premji To Open Wipro Campus Road To Ease Traffic

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Wipro Founder-Chairman Azim Premji, requesting support to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor. The CM pointed to severe congestion at the Iblur junction, especially during peak office hours.

In his letter dated Sept. 19, Siddaramaiah said, “One of the key challenges currently facing Bengaluru, particularly along the Outer Ring Road corridor at Iblur junction, is severe traffic congestion.” He added that it is affecting “mobility, productivity and the quality of urban life.”

In a bid to resolve this issue, the CM proposed limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus.

“I wish to explore the possibility of allowing limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus,” he wrote, adding that it would be “subject to mutually agreed terms and necessary security considerations.”