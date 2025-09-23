Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Writes To Azim Premji To Open Wipro Campus Road To Ease Traffic
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus in Bengaluru, subject to mutual agreements.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Wipro Founder-Chairman Azim Premji, requesting support to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor. The CM pointed to severe congestion at the Iblur junction, especially during peak office hours.
In his letter dated Sept. 19, Siddaramaiah said, “One of the key challenges currently facing Bengaluru, particularly along the Outer Ring Road corridor at Iblur junction, is severe traffic congestion.” He added that it is affecting “mobility, productivity and the quality of urban life.”
In a bid to resolve this issue, the CM proposed limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus.
“I wish to explore the possibility of allowing limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus,” he wrote, adding that it would be “subject to mutually agreed terms and necessary security considerations.”
According to Siddaramaiah’s letter, urban mobility experts believe the move could reduce congestion on nearby ORR stretches by up to 30% during peak hours.
The CM said the government is open to discussions. “Your support in this matter will go a long way in easing traffic bottlenecks, enhancing commuter experience, and contributing to a more efficient and livable Bengaluru. I would greatly appreciate it if your team could engage with our officials to work out a mutually acceptable plan at the earliest,” the CM added.
The letter comes amid a growing frustration among Bengaluru residents about the city’s traffic issues. Many have taken to social media to complain that long traffic jams are eating into their time and affecting daily life.
Earlier in January, a report by the TomTom Traffic Index revealed that Bengaluru topped the list of Asia’s worst cities for traffic. Drivers in the city spend an average of 28 minutes and 10 seconds to cover just 10 km.
This adds up to around 132 extra hours annually in rush hour traffic, highlighting the severe congestion.
The report was based on trip data compiled from drivers within a five-kilometre radius of the cities’ centre in 55 countries. A total of 387 cities were mapped for this report.