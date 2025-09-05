Karnataka Cabinet To Withdraw 60 Criminal Cases, 11 Linked To Dy CM DK Shivakumar’s Supporters

Activist and advocate Girish Bhardwaj has decided to challenge the cabinet decision in the Karnataka High Court. On a social media post on X, he wrote, "The Karnataka Government has once again committed a serious blunder by withdrawing 62 criminal cases through cabinet decision under Section 321 of the CrPC / Section 360 of the BNSS, despite clear opposition from both the Police Department and the Prosecution. Several of these cases pertain to rioting, unlawful assembly, and other grave offences.

Earlier, in my PIL (Girish Bharadwaj vs. State of Karnataka), the High Court of Karnataka had cautioned the State Government against the misuse of Section 321 CrPC, connected with the Hubballi riots cases and other serious criminal cases, and had even declared the cabinet’s withdrawal decision void ab initio (non est from inception).

Despite this judicial warning, the State Government has once again chosen to override institutional objections from law enforcement and prosecution. The pressing question remains: to please whom has the Government taken this arbitrary and unlawful step?

"Unfortunately, the state is now moving for political appeasement by withdrawing such cases. Last time, the Karnataka High Court had made it very clear that such orders are violative of the rules and criminal jurisprudence. Again, I will have to challenge this before the high court to ensure the order is quashed," he said in a video message.