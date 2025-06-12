Karnataka Cabinet To Conduct Caste Census: CM Siddaramaiah

He said, "After considering all aspects and law, as it has been ten years since the Socio-Educational survey was conducted by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, the cabinet has decided to go for a new survey; and as per the section 11(2) of the Act it has been decided to consult the commission in this regard."

The decision came at a time when the cabinet was already considering the Socio-Educational Survey report that was submitted to the government by the commission, based on the survey that was conducted in 2015.

The survey report was placed before the cabinet for the first time on April 11, which was discussed in three-four meetings since then.