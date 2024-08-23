Karnataka Cabinet Advises Governor on Kumaraswamy, Reddy Prosecution

Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to give "aid and advice" to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to act on requests seeking sanction for prosecution against JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and three former BJP Ministers including mining baron G Janardhan Reddy.

The Congress government's move comes within a week of the Governor granting sanction for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment 'scam’ on Aug. 16.

"To take decisions in the pending cases at the earliest and to smoothen the judicial process, under article 163 of the Constitution the Cabinet can give aid and advice to the Governor. Using it, the Cabinet has given its approval to give the Governor aid and advice," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, he said: "the advice will be sent to the Governor."

"Out of the four cases that are pending regarding which we have given aid and advice, in two of these cases (Janardhan Reddy and Kumaraswamy) the charge sheet has been filed," he added.

Asked whether the Governor can reject the Cabinet's aid and advice, Patil said: "According to us, he is bound by our advice; his discretion is limited. I am sure he shall use his discretion very judiciously."