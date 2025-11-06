Karnataka Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: KSEAB SSLC, PUC I, II Exam Schedule Released — Check Details Here

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the schedule for the 2026 board exams. The SSLC and PUC I and II timetables are now available, and students can view or download them by visiting the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in .

According to the schedule issued by the Board, the Class 10 (SSLC) Exam 1 will continue from March 18 to April 2, 2026. Most exams will be conducted in a single session, from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

The SSLC 2 examinations are scheduled from May 18 to 25, 2026. They will start with the first language paper and conclude with the JTS subject.

The PUC-1 examinations will start on Feb. 28 with papers in Kannada and Arabic, concluding on March 17 with subjects such as music, electronics and IT.



The PUC-2 exams are scheduled between April 25 and May 9, 2026. The papers will mostly take place in a single morning session from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Class 12 Exam 2 will start with Kannada and Arabic and wrap up with subjects such as Hindustani Music, Electronics, and IT.