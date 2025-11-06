Karnataka Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: KSEAB SSLC, PUC I, II Exam Schedule Released — Check Details Here
Karnataka’s 2026 board exam schedule is now out, with KSEAB announcing the SSLC and PUC I and II timetables.
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the schedule for the 2026 board exams. The SSLC and PUC I and II timetables are now available, and students can view or download them by visiting the official website, .
According to the schedule issued by the Board, the Class 10 (SSLC) Exam 1 will continue from March 18 to April 2, 2026. Most exams will be conducted in a single session, from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
The SSLC 2 examinations are scheduled from May 18 to 25, 2026. They will start with the first language paper and conclude with the JTS subject.
The PUC-1 examinations will start on Feb. 28 with papers in Kannada and Arabic, concluding on March 17 with subjects such as music, electronics and IT.
The PUC-2 exams are scheduled between April 25 and May 9, 2026. The papers will mostly take place in a single morning session from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Class 12 Exam 2 will start with Kannada and Arabic and wrap up with subjects such as Hindustani Music, Electronics, and IT.
Steps To See Karnataka Board Exam Schedule 2026
Candidates can easily access the timetable by following these steps:
Go to the official KSEAB website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
On the homepage, find and select the link for the Karnataka Board Exam 2026 timetable.
Once the page opens, review the exam dates carefully.
Download the timetable and print a copy for future reference.
For additional updates and information, students are advised to visit the official KSEAB website.