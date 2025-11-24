Karnataka Bike Taxi Ban: Why Siddaramaiah Govt Wants It And Why Industry Is Opposing It?
The Internet and Mobile Association of India has requested the Karnataka government to seek stakeholder input regarding bike taxi operations.
Reaffirming the Karnataka government’s position, a state-appointed committee has advised that the ban on bike taxi operations should continue. The 34-page report, submitted to Karnataka High Court, argued that allowing such services could worsen Bengaluru’s traffic situation and pose safety challenges.
The panel of 11 members, chaired by Transport Secretary NV Prasad, called for a complete ban.
Karnataka High Court is examining petitions filed by Ola, Uber, and Rapido challenging the earlier decision of a single-judge bench that stopped the operation of bike taxis until a policy was in place. The ban, enforced on June 16, will be taken up for hearing on Monday, Nov. 24.
Why Siddaramaiah Government Is Batting For Ban
According to the committee’s report, Bengaluru already has around 12 million registered vehicles, including nearly 10.6 million private cars and two-wheelers.
It argued that permitting bike taxi services would add to the traffic load.
The committee emphasised that using private whiteboard two-wheelers for commercial taxi purposes is against the Motor Vehicles Act and existing rules. It pointed out that these services leave pillion riders without insurance protection and compromise safety standards. The government scrapped the Electric Bike Taxi Scheme 2021, citing its illegality and potential threat to women’s safety.
While the report admits bike taxis could offer some practical benefits in certain contexts, the committee still argued for their removal from Bengaluru’s streets. It said these services only worsen the very issues they claim to fix, emphasising that strengthening public transport such as electric buses and the metro would better address last-mile travel needs.
The report states that students constitute 18% of bike taxi riders, with their involvement hindering their regular attendance in college and future opportunities, ultimately contributing to their withdrawal from education.
Why Industry Is Opposing Bike Taxi Ban
The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), representing the digital services sector, has called on the Karnataka government to engage stakeholders in discussions regarding a regulatory framework for bike taxi operations, as per an Economic Times report.
“We note that other regions, such as Delhi and Maharashtra, successfully engaged broadly with all relevant parties, including consumer groups, driver unions, industry associations, platforms and think tanks, before finalising their respective policy recommendations pertaining to bike taxis,” the IAMAI wrote in its letter.
The digital services body highlighted that the government’s stand has led to significant job losses among gig workers, disrupted Bengaluru’s traffic system, and denied commuters access to an affordable urban travel option.