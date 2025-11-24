Karnataka Bike Taxi Ban: Why Siddaramaiah Govt Wants It And Why Industry Is Opposing It?

According to the committee’s report, Bengaluru already has around 12 million registered vehicles, including nearly 10.6 million private cars and two-wheelers.

It argued that permitting bike taxi services would add to the traffic load.

The committee emphasised that using private whiteboard two-wheelers for commercial taxi purposes is against the Motor Vehicles Act and existing rules. It pointed out that these services leave pillion riders without insurance protection and compromise safety standards. The government scrapped the Electric Bike Taxi Scheme 2021, citing its illegality and potential threat to women’s safety.

While the report admits bike taxis could offer some practical benefits in certain contexts, the committee still argued for their removal from Bengaluru’s streets. It said these services only worsen the very issues they claim to fix, emphasising that strengthening public transport such as electric buses and the metro would better address last-mile travel needs.

The report states that students constitute 18% of bike taxi riders, with their involvement hindering their regular attendance in college and future opportunities, ultimately contributing to their withdrawal from education.