Karnataka Assembly Clears 12 Bills, Including Greater Bengaluru Governance Second Amendment Bill

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, said, 'The public representatives who are voters here (Bengaluru) were omitted. We are including Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and some areas of Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Dr K Sudhakar, come under the GBA. They will be the members of the GBA. So this amendment is about that.'

He said the amendment also makes the Chief Secretary, Urban Development Principal Secretary and Finance Department Secretary members of GBA.