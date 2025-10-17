Karnataka Approves Bengaluru Business Corridor: Here's What You Need To Know

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved the long-awaited Peripheral Ring Road project and renamed it the 'Bengaluru Business Corridor' (BBC).

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the notifications were issued in the past for the 117-km PRR from Tumakuru to Electronic City, but no decisions were taken till now.

"With this project, a new chapter begins for Bengaluru. The 117-km road will be completed within two years by the BDA," Shivakumar declared, adding that officers have been tasked to create a TDR exchange system to further ease compensation complexities.​