Kargil Vijay Diwas Anniversary: PM Modi Says Agneepath Scheme A Necessary Reform

He criticised those who have politicised the reform, accusing them of undermining national security for personal gain.

"Unfortunately, some people have made such a sensitive topic related to national security a subject of politics," Modi said. These are the same people who have compromised the forces through massive scams and obstructed the modernisation of Air Force, he said.

The Prime Minister praised the Agneepath scheme for its potential to invigorate the armed forces and inspire a new generation of soldiers. He reassured that Agniveers—those enlisted under this scheme—will receive priority for roles in the private sector and paramilitary forces, as previously announced.

Reflecting on the legacy of the Kargil War, Modi affirmed that India not only achieved victory 25 years ago but also set an example of courage, truth, and resilience. "The Kargil conflict demonstrated our nation's resolve and strength, values that continue to guide us today," he said.

The Agneepath scheme, introduced by the central government in 2022, offers Indian youth the opportunity to enlist in the Indian Army for a four-year term. This nationwide initiative is open to all eligible Indian citizens who wish to serve the country through military service.