Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: PM Modi To Visit Drass On July 26; Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commemorate the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas by visiting the Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh, an official said on Sunday. Ahead of his visit, Lt Governor of Ladakh, Brig (Retd) B D Mishra, reviewed arrangements for the PM's visit to the Kargil War Memorial at Drass.

This year marks the 'Rajat Jayanti' of India’s triumph over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. The Lt Governor confirmed the PM's visit to the memorial on July 26 as part of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations to honour the nation's bravehearts.

Mishra held a meeting at the Lt Governor's secretariat to discuss arrangements for the PM's visit, an official spokesperson said.