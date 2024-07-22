Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: PM Modi To Visit Drass On July 26; Details Here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commemorate the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas by visiting the Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh, an official said on Sunday. Ahead of his visit, Lt Governor of Ladakh, Brig (Retd) B D Mishra, reviewed arrangements for the PM's visit to the Kargil War Memorial at Drass.
This year marks the 'Rajat Jayanti' of India’s triumph over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. The Lt Governor confirmed the PM's visit to the memorial on July 26 as part of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations to honour the nation's bravehearts.
Mishra held a meeting at the Lt Governor's secretariat to discuss arrangements for the PM's visit, an official spokesperson said.
Security and reception at the Drass helipad, motorcade arrangements, procedure for the wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial, interaction with war widows and preparation of the green room at the helipad were discussed at the meeting, the spokesperson said.
The Lt Governor has instructed officers to complete all arrangements in time, and he will be visiting the memorial on July 24 to review the arrangements, the spokesperson said.
PM Modi will land at Drass helipad on July 26 morning and will be received by army officials, said Maj General Malik. The PM will participate in the wreath-laying ceremony followed by a visit to 'Shaheed Marg', Malik added.
Elaborating on his schedule, he mentioned that the PM would sign the visitors' book, inspect the museum of Kargil War artefacts and attend a briefing on the war followed by a group photograph.
PM Modi will interact with (war widows) 'Veer Naris' and visit the Veer Bhoomi, Major Gen Malik said. Post this, he is scheduled to inaugurate the 'Shinku La Tunnel' virtually.