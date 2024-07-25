Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know

The Kargil War erupted when Pakistani troops infiltrated Indian territory in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir, violating the Shimla Agreement of 1972. The conflict lasted from May to July 1999 and saw intense battles as Indian forces launched 'Operation Vijay' to recapture strategic peaks occupied by Pakistani infiltrators, including the infamous Tiger Hill.

On July 26, 1999, India declared victory after successfully regaining control over all occupied territories.