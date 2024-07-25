Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know
Each year, Kargil Vijay Diwas serves as a poignant reminder of the courage and resilience exhibited by Indian soldiers in the face of adversity.
Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistan. It honours the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers who fought to defend the nation's sovereignty.
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Date
This year, Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the 25th anniversary of India's triumph in the Kargil War.
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: History
The Kargil War erupted when Pakistani troops infiltrated Indian territory in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir, violating the Shimla Agreement of 1972. The conflict lasted from May to July 1999 and saw intense battles as Indian forces launched 'Operation Vijay' to recapture strategic peaks occupied by Pakistani infiltrators, including the infamous Tiger Hill.
On July 26, 1999, India declared victory after successfully regaining control over all occupied territories.
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Significance
Kargil Vijay Diwas holds profound significance as it commemorates India's successful defence of its territory. It pays homage to the more than 500 Indian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the war. The day is marked by ceremonies, parades, and events across the country, with a major ceremony held at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh.
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: All You Need To Know
The Kargil War was a pivotal moment in modern Indian history, highlighting the nation's determination to defend its borders against external aggression. The conflict escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to international scrutiny and diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis. The war concluded with India's decisive victory on July 26, 1999.
