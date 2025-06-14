Karantaka Government Attracts Investments Worth Rs 6,57,660 Crore In Last Two Years

This has led to 75% of job creation taking place outside Bengaluru, with 45% concentrated in North Karnataka.

Further outlining the development of several major projects aimed at transforming Karnataka into a hub for innovation and sustainability, the minister said, among these is a Knowledge, Innovation, and Sustainability-based 'KWIN City', coming up along the Doddaballapur–Dabaspete corridor with an investment of Rs 40,000 crore.