PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru's Yellow Line Metro on Aug 10

Surya, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president, quoted Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who said on 'X', 'I am pleased to announce that the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India has kindly agreed to inaugurate 19.15 km Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra of Bangaluru metro with 16 stations at the cost of Rs 5,056.99 crore and lay the foundation stone of 44.65 km of Bangalore phase-3 at the cost of Rs 15,611 Crore on 10th August 2025.' Surya had staged a demonstration to open the Yellow Line of Bengaluru Metro Rail project recently. PTI GMS ADB