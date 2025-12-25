K-4 Missile Test: India Strengthens Sea-Based Nuclear Capability With 3,500-km Range

India has taken a major step in strengthening its strategic deterrence by successfully test-firing the K-4 intermediate-range ballistic missile from the nuclear-powered submarine INS Arighaat in the Bay of Bengal. The test, conducted off the coast of Visakhapatnam, underscores India’s growing capability to launch nuclear weapons from beneath the ocean’s surface—a critical component of its nuclear triad.

The K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) boasts a range of approximately 3,500 kilometers, enabling India to target adversaries deep within their territory while remaining hidden in international waters.

This capability significantly enhances the survivability of India’s nuclear arsenal, ensuring a credible second-strike option in the event of a conflict.