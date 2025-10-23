'Just Lost My Job': Customer Claims Kotak's Recovery Agent Called Boss And Verbally Abused Him

A corporate professional claims he was fired from his job after a recovery agent for Kotak Mahindra Bank allegedly called and verbally abused his boss.

In a detailed post on LinkedIn, Vireshwar Das, who was struggling with mounting credit card debt amid a personal family crisis involving multiple deaths and a mother’s liver transplant expenses, accused the bank’s collection process of a 'total disregard' for service agreements.

"Just lost my job, all thanks to Kotak Mahindra Bank's recovery agent. Its clear that you hire your collectors based on a certain metric measuring the clinical lack of empathy and total disregard in your own service agreement," began the post on LinkedIn.

In his post, Das, who has been with the bank for four years, recounted an alarming phone call from the recovery agent on the morning of October 18. He claims that after explaining his dire financial and personal situation, the agent responded with a shocking lack of empathy.

The post read, "I have had a credit card bill piling on my name for a year or so. I know that's bad, but for those who don't know, I went through 6 deaths and am the sole proprietor for a terminally ill mother, who was enlisted for liver donation last year (the whole thing costs around 20-25L, if you're lucky, i wasn't).

"The recovery agent called today morning. when I told her about my situation, she said, and i quote: "What does paying and these things have to do with each other? I'll break into your house and relieve your mother if you don't give me my money.", and when i hung up, she proceeds to stalk my Instagram, call my boss and verbally abused him for 6 mins 58 secs."

"My boss called me and said, "kal se office aane ki zaroorat nahi hai." [sic]

Now facing 20,000k in rent and 80,000k in medical bills without income, Das expressed deep distress over the "professional damage" caused by the bank's outsourced recovery tactics.

"Now, my dear Kotak Mahindra Bank, with the aftermath of your such excellent service to someone who has already given you more money in interest than ever kept in your savings lot over the 4 years im with you, I am stuck now with a 20k rent and 80k medical bills, and no god blessed way to fathom how I'll arrange within the next 13 days," read the post. [sic]