Jokihat Election Results 2025: RJD's Shahnawaz Alam Vs BSP's Rozi Bano — Who Is Winning?

Jokihat is one of 243 constituencies in Bihar, which went into poll in the phase 2 of assembly election. As many as 8 contestants from various political parties are fighting to become the Member of Legislative Assembly from this seat.

The sitting MLA is Shahnawaz Alam from Rashtriya Janata Dal.

With the neck-to-neck battle between two major national parties — Congress (Mahagathbandhan) and BJP (NDA) — it higlights the pulse of political battle in the national level.

According to the Election Commission of India, Phase 1 recorded a turnout of 64.66%. Phase 2 rose even higher, reaching 67.14% by 5 pm on Tuesday, November 11

In 2025 election, Sanjay Kumar Thakur, Independent, MD Ismail from Bharatiya Momin Front, Rozi Bano from Bahujan Samaj Party, Shahnawaz Alam from Rashtriya Janata Dal are battling for the office of MLA in Jokihat.

Jokihat is a general-category assembly constituency in Bihar’s Araria district. It falls under the Araria Lok Sabha constituency and includes the Jokihat community development block along with 11 panchayats from the adjoining Palasi block.

Established in 1967, Jokihat has witnessed 16 electoral contests, including two bye-elections held in 1996 and 2008.