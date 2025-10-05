Business NewsNationalFormer J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Hospitalised In Srinagar
ADVERTISEMENT

Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Hospitalised In Srinagar

Abdullah developed infection in the abdomen on Tuesday and was taken to a private hospital for treatment, the leaders said.

05 Oct 2025, 07:55 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The former chief minister underwent a kidney transplant in December 2014. (Image Source: NDTV)</p></div>
The former chief minister underwent a kidney transplant in December 2014. (Image Source: NDTV)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (87) has been hospitalised as he was not keeping well for the past few days, party leaders said on Saturday.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister developed infection in the abdomen on Tuesday and was taken to a private hospital for treatment, the leaders said.

'He (Abdullah) was not keeping well for the past few days but his condition is getting better now. He is likely to be discharged later today or tomorrow,' a party leader said.

The former chief minister underwent a kidney transplant in December 2014.

ALSO READ

Eyes Filled With Tears, Says Farooq Abdullah On First Train Journey From Kashmir To Katra
Opinion
Eyes Filled With Tears, Says Farooq Abdullah On First Train Journey From Kashmir To Katra
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT