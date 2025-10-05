ADVERTISEMENT
Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Hospitalised In Srinagar
Abdullah developed infection in the abdomen on Tuesday and was taken to a private hospital for treatment, the leaders said.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (87) has been hospitalised as he was not keeping well for the past few days, party leaders said on Saturday.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister developed infection in the abdomen on Tuesday and was taken to a private hospital for treatment, the leaders said.
'He (Abdullah) was not keeping well for the past few days but his condition is getting better now. He is likely to be discharged later today or tomorrow,' a party leader said.
The former chief minister underwent a kidney transplant in December 2014.
