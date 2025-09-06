Jharkhand Mine Accident: Three More Bodies Recovered, Death Toll Rises To Seven

Three more bodies were recovered on Saturday from an open-cast mine in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, a day after a van carrying workers plunged 150 feet into it following a landslide, pushing the toll in the accident to seven, officials said. Four bodies were fished out by local divers on Friday, they said.

The accident took place after a landslide occurred in the open-cast mine in BCCL Area-4 in Ramkanali. Several houses and some temporary structures near the mine had also collapsed, he said.