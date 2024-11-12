Jharkhand, Maharashtra Assembly Elections Likely To Follow National Trends, Says Ruchir Sharma

The upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra could produce results in line with the pattern seen in these states during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to author and global investor Ruchir Sharma. In an interview with India Today, Sharma noted that Indian elections see a recurring pattern emerge when state elections follow the Lok Sabha elections within a year.

"In Indian elections, a recurring pattern often emerges: when a state election takes place within 6 to 12 months of Lok Sabha polls, the same voting trends are frequently reflected in the state results,” he said.

In the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SC) outperformed the Mahayuti alliance that consists of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP. The MVA won 31 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra, while the Mahayuti alliance got only 17 seats. In Jharkhand, the NDA alliance led by BJP secured nine out of 14 seats, while the JMM-Congress alliance got only five.

These trends might persist in assembly elections in both the states, according to Sharma. This could mean the return of the MVA government in Maharashtra, and the BJP ousting the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand.

He asserted that his views were based on historical patterns, and not on recent field observations.