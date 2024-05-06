Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Crore Stolen From ICICI Home Finance Branch In Nashik
CCTV footage showed the suspected individuals wearing personal protective equipment kits to conceal identities.
An ICICI Home Finance Co. branch in Maharashtra's Nashik was robbed last week, with jewellery worth Rs 5 crore stolen. The branch is located at the Indira Heights commercial complex in the old Gangapur Naka, a crowded area of the city.
According to reports, the burglars broke into 222 accounts' lockers in the early hours of Saturday. CCTV footage accessed by NDTV Marathi showed the suspected individuals wearing personal protective equipment kits to conceal their identities, entering the premises from a window in one of the cabins and using keys from the office to open the safety locker, decamping with the jewellery.
The company said it had lodged a police complaint for a thorough investigation into the theft. "ICICI HFC is fully cooperating with the authorities with the ongoing investigation and will ensure no financial loss to genuine customers," a statement said.
The theft came to light when one of the staffers found the locker empty on Saturday evening, following which the police were informed, an official told PTI.