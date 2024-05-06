Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Crore Stolen From ICICI Home Finance Branch In Nashik

An ICICI Home Finance Co. branch in Maharashtra's Nashik was robbed last week, with jewellery worth Rs 5 crore stolen. The branch is located at the Indira Heights commercial complex in the old Gangapur Naka, a crowded area of the city.

According to reports, the burglars broke into 222 accounts' lockers in the early hours of Saturday. CCTV footage accessed by NDTV Marathi showed the suspected individuals wearing personal protective equipment kits to conceal their identities, entering the premises from a window in one of the cabins and using keys from the office to open the safety locker, decamping with the jewellery.