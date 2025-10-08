JEE Main 2026: Steps To Access JEE Main 2026 Demo Registration Link
The JEE Main 2026 application process is set to begin this month, according to the notification released on Sep. 29. Students can apply on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the JEE Main 2026 registration demo link to help candidates familiarise themselves with the application process ahead of the official registration.
The application process is set to begin this month, according to the notification released on Sep. 29, 2025. Once the registration window opens, students can apply on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
How To Access JEE Main 2026 Demo Registration Link
The JEE Main 2026 Demo is your chance to practice filling out the form flawlessly. Here are the steps to access your JEE Main 2026 Demo:
Go to the direct link of the JEE Main 2026 demo registration page at demo.nta.nic.in.
Click on Candidate Portal.
Next, select JEE(Main) 2026 - Session 1 and click on "apply".
In a new window, click on login if you are a registered candidate.
Please Enter Your Application No. and Password to Access Your Account.
Enter the Captcha.
Click on Login.
Fill in your registration form and upload a recent passport-size photograph and signature in JPG or PNG.
Submit the JEE Main 2026 application form.
Download the confirmation page for future reference.
If you are not a registered candidate, click on "Register" and fill the form first.
The NTA will be conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2026 in two sessions, Session-1 in January 2026 and Session-2 in April 2026. The online application form for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2026 Session 1 will be available in the NTA website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ in the month of October 2025.
To streamline the process for JEE (Main) 2026, all eligible candidates are advised to ensure that the following documents are updated well in advance/ before applying for the JEE (Main)-2026, to avoid any discrepancies, grievances or rejection at a later stage:
1. Aadhaar Card should be updated with the correct name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), latest photograph, address and father's name.
2. UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities) - UDID Card should be valid, updated and renewed as required.
3. Category Certificate should be updated and valid. The category certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) should be updated and valid.