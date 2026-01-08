JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Released: Know Exam Schedule Details
NTA clarified that city intimation slip differs from the admit card, which will issued closer to the exam dates.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the city intimation slip for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registered candidates can download the slip using their application number and password or date of birth.
NTA clarified that the city intimation slip differs from the admit card, which will be issued closer to the exam dates. Candidates facing download issues can email jeemain@nta.ac.in for support.
Exam Schedule Details
JEE Main Session 1 runs from Jan. 21 to Jan. 30, 2026. Paper 1 (BE/BTech) occurs on Jan. 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28, while Paper 2A (BArch), 2B (BPlanning), and combined papers take place on Jan. 29. The results for Session 1 are due by Feb. 12, 2026.
The Session 2 is set for April 1-10, 2026, with results expected by April 20, 2026. The registrations for Session 2 will remain open from April 2-9, 2026.
The first shift for the exam is from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and the second shift is from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
ALSO READ
NTA Releases NEET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key: Direct Link, Steps To Challenge Responses
The advance intimation for Allotment of Examination City has been hosted on the official website.
The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main)- 2026 Session-1 (using the login credentials) from the official website and go through the instructions contained therein.
The candidates may note that this is not the Admit Card for JEE (Main) - 2026 Session 1. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.
The Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2026 Session-1 shall be issued later.
In candidates face any difficulty in downloading the Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main)-2026 Session-1, they can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.
The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA for any latest updates.