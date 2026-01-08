JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Released: Know Exam Schedule Details

The advance intimation for Allotment of Examination City has been hosted on the official website.

The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main)- 2026 Session-1 (using the login credentials) from the official website and go through the instructions contained therein.

The candidates may note that this is not the Admit Card for JEE (Main) - 2026 Session 1. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.

The Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2026 Session-1 shall be issued later.

In candidates face any difficulty in downloading the Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main)-2026 Session-1, they can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA for any latest updates.