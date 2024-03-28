JEE (Main) 2024 Session 2: Steps To Check Advance Intimation For Allotment Of Examination City
Candidates may note that this is not the admit card for JEE (Main) — 2024 Session 2.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) 2024 Session 2 at different centres located in about 319 cities throughout the country.
Steps To Check Advance Intimation For Allotment Of Examination City
Candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main) 2024 Session 2 (using their application number and date of birth) from the official NTA website and go through the instructions contained therein.
Here are the steps to check advance intimation for allotment of examination city:
Step 1: Go to the direct link as provided by NTA: https://jeemainsession2.ntaonline.in/frontend/web/advancecityintimationslip/index
Step 2: Application number, date of birth, course, security pin (case sensitive)
Step 3: Click on 'submit'
Screengrab of the advance city intimation slip
Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City to the Applicants of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) â 2024 Session 2 pic.twitter.com/6PUxth7fdi— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) March 28, 2024
Candidates may note that this is not the admit card for JEE (Main) — 2024 Session 2. This is advance information for allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located to facilitate the candidates. The admit card of JEE (Main) — 2024 Session 2 shall be issued later.
In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main) — 2024 Session 2, he/she can contact NTA on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in
Dates and Time of Exams
Here are the dates and time of the exams:
April 2024 Paper | (B.E./B. Tech)
Date of exam/session: April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9
Timing of Examination:
Shift 1 (09:00 am to 12:00 noon)
Shift 2 (03:00 pm to 06:00 pm)
Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B Arch & B. Planning both)
Date of exam/session: April 12
Timing of Examination: Shift 1 (09:00 am to 12:00 noon)