JEE (Main) 2024 Session 2: Steps To Check Advance Intimation For Allotment Of Examination City
28 Mar 2024, 12:10 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image source: Representative/Unsplash</p></div>
Image source: Representative/Unsplash

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) 2024 Session 2 at different centres located in about 319 cities throughout the country.

Steps To Check Advance Intimation For Allotment Of Examination City

Candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main) 2024 Session 2 (using their application number and date of birth) from the official NTA website and go through the instructions contained therein.

Here are the steps to check advance intimation for allotment of examination city:

  • Step 1: Go to the direct link as provided by NTA: https://jeemainsession2.ntaonline.in/frontend/web/advancecityintimationslip/index

  • Step 2: Application number, date of birth, course, security pin (case sensitive)

  • Step 3: Click on 'submit'

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Screengrab of the advance city intimation slip</p></div>

Screengrab of the advance city intimation slip

Candidates may note that this is not the admit card for JEE (Main) — 2024 Session 2. This is advance information for allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located to facilitate the candidates. The admit card of JEE (Main) — 2024 Session 2 shall be issued later.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main) — 2024 Session 2, he/she can contact NTA on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in

Dates and Time of Exams

Here are the dates and time of the exams:

April 2024 Paper | (B.E./B. Tech)

Date of exam/session: April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9

Timing of Examination:

  • Shift 1 (09:00 am to 12:00 noon)

  • Shift 2 (03:00 pm to 06:00 pm)

Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B Arch & B. Planning both)

Date of exam/session: April 12

Timing of Examination: Shift 1 (09:00 am to 12:00 noon)

