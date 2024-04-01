NDTV ProfitNationJEE (Main) 2024 Session 2: Admit Cards Of Exams On April 4,5,6 Released! Direct Link Here
JEE (Main) 2024 Session 2: Admit Cards Of Exams On April 4,5,6 Released! Direct Link Here

Download your Admit Card now and check the steps to do so. Admit Cards for April 4, 5, and 6 exams are out.

01 Apr 2024, 07:01 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>JEE Mains admit card 2024 session 2&nbsp; has been released on the official website. Check the direct link here.</p></div>
JEE Mains admit card 2024 session 2  has been released on the official website. Check the direct link here.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday late night announced the release of Admit Cards for the Candidates of JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 (April 2024). The Admit Cards for the candidates scheduled to appear on April 4, 5 and 6, for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) were released on March 31, 2024.

How To Download Admit Cards of JEE (Main) – 2024

Check out the following steps to download the Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 (April 2024):

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 (April 2024) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

JEE (Main) 2024 Session 2: Admit Cards Of Exams On April 4,5,6 Released! Direct Link Here

The candidates are also required to ensure that the barcode is available on the admit card while downloading. The admit Cards for the candidates scheduled for other dates will be released in due course. The candidates are advised to carefully read the subject-specific instructions and other instructions mentioned in the question paper and abide by it.

Candidates Who Have Applied For JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1

The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous application number and password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, State code of Eligibility, Cities for Session 2, educational qualification details, and pay the examination fees by clicking on the application tab available in the left pane.

Those candidates who have not applied earlier need to apply afresh as per the schedule given.

The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that candidate.

