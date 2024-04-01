JEE (Main) 2024 Session 2: Admit Cards Of Exams On April 4,5,6 Released! Direct Link Here

Check out the following steps to download the Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 (April 2024):

Step 1: Click on the direct link https://jeemainsession2.ntaonline.in/frontend/web/advancecityintimationslip/admit-card

Step 2: Apply using Application No. and Date of Birth

Step 3: Select Course

Step 4: Enter Security Pin(Case Sensitive)

Step 5: Click on Submit.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 (April 2024) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.